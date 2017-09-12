CHENNAI: Not many took them seriously, after the Board President’s XI squad for the Australia warm-up game was named. Fourth-string, said some, while some others reasoned this is the best we have after forming three teams for Duleep Trophy. For coach Hemang Badani, this is a great chance for the boys to prove their worth. “Australia are a top-ranked side. From experience, I can say that a hundred or five wickets against a visiting international side can do a world of good to a player’s career,’’ said Badani.

Pointed out that somewhere in the Australian press his team had been mentioned as a local side, the former batsman said, “Let them say what they want. Given that Duleep Trophy is on, the BP XI is a competitive one, where boys who did well in domestic cricket and IPL have been drafted in. Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Gurkeerat Mann, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma are promising guys. We have Washington Sundar too.”

Badani had a word of praise for Washington, the batsman, whose off-spin made him an IPL star for Rising Pune Supergiant. “The boy is only 17 and has shown tremendous maturity for his age. He never gets rattled and is confident of his abilities. A good show against Australia will do a lot of good for his career,’’ opined Badani.

Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann echoed similar sentiments. “It’s an excellent opportunity for the boys to go out an express themselves. We are a young and talented side and hope to give our best,’’ said Gurkeerat.

Visiting teams as an unwritten rule sometimes expect home teams to provide players who can help them prepare in areas they are weak in. Australians are known to be suspect against quality spin. Will the BP XI be packed with spinners? “No way. We will not let an excellent opportunity go waste. The best XI will take the field,’’ insisted Badani.

Tickets have almost been sold out for the ODI on September 17 and for Tuesday’s practice game too, where entry is free, a large crowd is expected. “All the boys love playing here, the fans are so passionate about cricket. It has always been a good rivalry between India and Australia,” said Australia’s James Faulkner.

Finch may not play

Meanwhile, Australia opener Aaron Finch will be most likely rested for the match, as he is still nursing a calf injury. Sources insisted that Finch will certainly play the ODI series-opener on September 17. “We are obviously looking forward to playing the warm-up game before the series starts. It’s tough conditions here in Chennai, it’s hot and we are sweating too much. The boys are eager to get out there and play good cricket. It’s going to be a good series,’’ said Faulkner.