CHENNAI: Tailender R Rohit’s 52 helped TNCA District’s XI post 270 against the TNCA President’s XI in the semifinals of the Kalpathi- AGS All-India Buchi Babu cricket tournament at SSN College grounds here on Monday. R Sai Kishore (41) and R Rohit added 91 runs in 35.1 overs for the ninth wicket.

Brief scores: Semifinals: At SSN: TNCA Districts XI 270 in 86.2 ovs (R Sai Kishore 41, R Rohit 52; L Vignesh 3/85) vs TNCA President’s XI 8/0. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Hyderabad 329 in 81.2 ovs (Tanmay Agarwal 65, K Sumanth 83, B Sandeep 84; A Zeeshan Ansari 5/112) vs UPCA 13/0 in 6 ovs.

Adhithya cracks ton

Adhithya Raghuraman’s 115 helped City II to end the day at 279/9 against Districts I in the TNCA round robin under-19 tournament. K Deeban Lingesh and S Sangameshwar took four wickets each. Brief scores: City II 279/9 in 87 ovs (Adhithya Raghuraman 115, P Ajith Kumar 47 no; K Deeban Lingesh 4/80, S Sangameshwar 4/37) vs Districts I. Districts II 196 in 71 ovs (Sujith Govindaraju 65, Pranav Kumar 45 no; S Ajith Ram 5/43, E Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/50) vs City I 56/2 in 17 ovs.

Mathan scalps five

K Mathan’s 5/26 enabled Sundar CC to defeat Classic CC by 32 runs in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League first division game on Monday. Sundar CC posted 144 in 41.2 overs. Brief scores: I Division: Sundar CC 144 in 41.2 ovs (J Lenka 45; S Vignesh 3/32) bt Classic CC 112 in 27.2 ovs (S Vignesh 41; K Mathan 5/26). II Division: Mugappair CC 118/9 in 27 ovs (D Vignesh Yadav 47, M Mohammed Raffi 4/44, NA Vaidyanathan 4/26) bt Pattabiram CA 112/7 in 27 ovs. III Division: Wheels India RC 135/9 in 30 ovs (S Dayal Kumar 4/35, M Magimai Dass 3/42) bt Stag CC 116 in 28.4 ovs (Karam Paul Jangra 3/36, R Prashanth 4/19).

Ex-Ranji player passes away

The office-bearers and members of the TNCA expressed their grief over former Ranji player and coach JR Maruthi’s death on Monday.

sports@newindianexpress.com