Sarfraz Ahmed will be captaining Pakistan in the three-match Twenty20 series against World XI. (File | AFP)

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has insisted that he would love to win all the three T20I matches of the Independence Cup against the World XI.

The first two T20Is between World XI side and Pakistan will be played on September 12 and 13, and the final game will be played on September 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Addressing the media in Lahore, the Pakistan skipper said that they have a young team which has the ability to beat any team.

“I would love to win all three matches against the World XI but they have a good team too, so it going to be a good series,” the Express Tribune quoted Sarfraz as saying.

“We have a young team in T20Is. But I am confident that we can give tough competition to the World XI,” he added.

Under Sarfraz, Pakistan has shown the right kind of energy level and passion. The way it upset all calculations in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 – coming back from defeat against India in the opening game to win the final against the same opposition – was a rare occurrence.

Pakistan, however, will be without Mohammad Amir, whose wife is expecting their first child in London. That will deplete the bowling department, which so famously rocked the mighty Indian team at The Oval in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

World XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan XI: Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan