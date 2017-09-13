CHENNAI: P Ajith Kumar’s 7 for 70 enabled City II to take a lead of 71 runs over Districts I in the TNCA round robin U-19 tournament. City II won on first innings lead.

Brief scores: At Murugappa: City II 280/88.3 ovs drew with Districts I 209/65.1 ovs (C Sathyanarayanan 40, S Ganesh 53, P Ajith Kumar 7/70). Districts II 196/71 ovs drew with City I 193/70 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 84, J Ajay Chetan 52, Jash K Kankaria 3/45, R Rohith Ram 4/45).

Cricket tournament

Friends Cricket Academy is conducting a league cum knock-out cricket tournament for schools and academies in the age groups of under-14 and under-16 at Roshan cricket grounds (Pallavaram) and ACA grounds (Medavakkam) from September 16. Entries close on September 13. Contact: 9962404093, 8124068373.

Chess meet from Sep 23

MSV Memorial 6th international Open FIDE rating chess tournament will be held at NSN School from September 23 to 26, for a prize pool of `3,00,000. The tournament is being organised by Mount Chess Academy under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation & Tamil Nadu State Chess Association. More than 250 players from various parts of the country, including many rated players, have already confirmed their participation for this event. The tournament will be played under eightround Swiss format. Entry fees free for GMs & IMs. For others, the fee is `1500. Entries close on September 20. For details contact: 8144041880; 9840583157.

Loyola College win

Loyola College and DG Vaishnav College scored comprehensive victories in the Chennai leg of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament.In the three matches played in the College Boys category, Loyola looked the most competent as they pummelled Central Institute Of Plastic Engineering And Technology. Jones Bethsale led the 9-0 demolition, scoring goals in the 2nd, 5th and 7th minutes. Praveen V too joined the party, putting one in the 6th minute.