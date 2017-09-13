CHENNAI: Australia captain Steve Smith had said that he was looking forward to playing the Board President’s XI to have a feel of the conditions and get his players into the ODI mode before the challenging series against India.

True to his reputation of a top ranked player Smith shifted gears smoothly to play a gritty knock and get acclimatised to the conditions. So did the team’s opener David Warner as he scored 64 in the warm-up match on Tuesday.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis who was here in 2013 with Australia A too made a valuable contribution to help his side beat the Gurkeerat Singh Mann-led side by 103 runs.

“There were a lot of positives. The batters early on made good runs. Even in the bowling attack, Ashton Agar bowled beautifully, understanding the conditions and the lengths,” said Stoinis.

The 28-year-old said that playing in the IPL and having knowledge of conditions does help one perform better. “Obviously, being exposed to conditions helped. Also, working with Sridharan Sriram has been good. Sriram and I get on well together. We were with Delhi Daredevils during my first IPL,” insisted Stoinis.

With the visitors comfortably making a score of 300 plus, what would be a safe score in the series? “I think we have to score a lot of runs in this series. They (India) are batting really well. I think 350 will be a good total,’’ opined Stoinis.

But Hemang Badani, coach of the Board President’s XI says that Australia should not get carried away with this win.

“One has to wait and see how they bowl to the Indian team which is better than the one they played today. We should also see how they perform on surfaces which will be different than that of the practice game,” Badani told Express.

The former Indian middle-order batsman also believed that Australia will have to work hard to get the combination right.

“Glenn Maxwell is a talented player, but did not play well today. He tried too many things. Ashton Agar was impressive and tossed the ball well. Adam Zampa was inconsistent and showed lack of confidence. Travis Head was adequate,’’ said Badani.

Among the Indian bowlers, the most impressive was Washington Sundar taking two wickets for 23 runs.

He accounted for his Pune skipper Smith and Maxwell. BP XI’s captain also had a word of praise for the youngster.

“Washington bowled well. We had to give chances to all the bowlers that’s why he bowled only eight overs. Otherwise, he would have completed his quota of 10 overs.”

The 17-year old’s performance also caught the attention of S Sharath, chairman of the state selection committee and also the match referee for Tuesday’s match at Chepauk.

“He bowled a middle and leg line and set a trap for Smith at backward square leg. He is very matured for his age. Does not get rattled, thinks and plots his dismissals. With every game, his stature is going up. I foresee a bright future for him,’’ complimented Sharath.

The presence of many all-rounders gives Australia a problem of choice.

“It is a good headache to have. However, James Faulkner and myself are of different types. I am a batting all-rounder and he is more on the bowling side. A left-armer brings a different aspect to bowling,’’ said Stoinis.

Brief scores: Australia 347/7 in 50 overs (D Warner 64, S Smith 55, T Head 65, M Stoinis 76; W Sundar 2/23) beat Board President’s XI 244 in 48.2 overs (Goswami 43, M Agarwal 42; A Agar 4/44).

Star turn in 2013

INDIA: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the stars of the series for India. The former smashed 491 runs, including a double-century in a decider, and currently holds the record for most runs in a bilateral series. Kohli scored two breathtaking centuries, off 52 and 61 balls, to successfully anchor two mammoth chases.

AUSTRALIA: For Australia, George Bailey, also captaining the side in the absence of injured Michael Clarke, was the top-scorer with 478 runs. Glenn Maxwell was the second highest, with 248 runs, including a breathtaking 92 in a washed-out match in Ranchi.

