LONDON: Former England woman cricketer Jan Brittin passed away here due to cancer at the age of 58.

Brittin, who died on Tuesday, was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 1993.

Brittin was the leading run-scorer and century-maker in Women's Test cricket with five hundreds in her 27 matches between 1979 and 1998, espncricinfo reported.

The right-hander played 63 ODIs, and top-scored with 48 when England beat New Zealand at Lord's to win the World Cup.

Her Test best of 167 came against Australia at Harrogate in 1998 -- in the penultimate match of her career -- and she opened alongside Charlotte Edwards, who paid tribute on Twitter calling Brittin "her idol".