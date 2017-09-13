International World XI cricketers Hashim Amla (L) and Imran Tahir (R) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. (File photo | AFP)

LAHORE: World XI beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to level the three-match series at 1-1 at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday.

Hashim Amla (72) and Thisara Perera (47) batted with aggression to help the visitors reach a 175-run target in 19.5 overs to set up an intriguing final match on Friday.

Pakistan had scored 174-6 in their 20 overs.

Babar Azam (45), Ahmed Shehzad (43) and Shoaib Malik (39) had good starts but none of them went on to score big, as Pakistan found it tough going on a slow and low pitch.

Sri Lankan paceman Perera and West Indian spinner Samuel Badree claimed two wickets apiece for the World XI.