CHENNAI: When Australia visited India in 2013, the series witnessed high-scoring contests, where even 350-plus totals were chased and nothing seemed out of reach. With tracks becoming more and more flat and teams’ fielding big hitters, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis believes 350 could be a safe total in ODI series against India that begins here on Sunday.

Some of the key Australian batsman Steve Smith, David Warner, and all-rounders (Travis Head, Stoinis) clicked against the Board President’s XI on Tuesday and effortlessly made a score of 347/7.

So the big question is whether the Indian attack posseses an adequate arsenal to contain Australia to a chaseable total. India, fresh from their annihilation of Sri Lanka, are high on confidence, but an experienced Australian side will be a different cup of tea for Virat Kohli & Co.

Despite excluding Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, India have a varied attack that can test any opposition, especially the pace battery and noted coach TA Sekar believes that India have the fire power and ammunition to contain Australia. “We have a fine attack that can contain any line-up. Our bowlers bowled brilliantly in Sri Lanka. So they will definitely carry the momentum into the series.’’

From outside Australia’s win on Tuesday may have looked effortless, but there were chinks in their batting display. A couple of the Australian batsmen, including Smith struggled to get the timing and the top-order found the going tough against the gentle off-spin of Washington Sundar.

Off late, the Indian pacers have used the short-ball to good effect, and have got batsmen caught be surprise, and with most of them clocking 140kmph-plus, they could try the odd bouncer. “The bouncer has always been a weapon for a fast bowler. During the times when there was no restriction, great playe­rs like Sunil Gavaskar knew how to move away from the line of the ball and make the bouncer ineffective. But even with the two bouncers per over, bowlers ca­n always get a wicket with it as batsmen look to sc­­­­­­­­ore off every ball,’’ opined Sekar.

India, most likely will rely on their reliable three-proned pace attack with Hardik Pandya as the other option. “To me, India will play three seamers and perhaps two spinners in the series. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the three bowlers who can bowl the bouncer well. Bhuvneshwar has improved a lot in recent times and bowls consistently at 135-138kmph. I feel we have a very good and potent attack,’’ said Sekar.

With India turning their eyes to wrist spinners, it will be interesting to see how they balance the side as playing both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal might leave them a batsman short. “Kuldeep had a slight problem at the release point, we worked on it so as make his bowling more effective. As a wrist spinner he is different from others so we worked on the angles and areas for getting good purchase. He is a much improved bowler now and looks the best to trouble the Australian batsmen,’’ said D Vasu, who worked with Kuldeep at NCA and is the ICC protocol (chucking) bowling coach at the Chennai.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com