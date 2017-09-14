Lacklustre numbers or not, Umesh Yadav a perfect fit

Rahul Ravikumar By

CHENNAI: Numbers can be misleading at times. And Umesh Yadav is a perfect example of that. To throw some more light on that line of thought, all you need to do is jog your memory back to March 25, the final Test from Australia’s previous stint in India. Though his overall returns were 5/98, this is what current India coach Ravi Shastri had to say about the pacer on Twitter after the end of that match.

“Strongman kal ka spell dekh ke maza aa gaya. Kangaroos ko aise kudate hue kabhi nahi dekha. Band baja di. (Strongman, yesterday’s spell was brilliant. I’ve never seen anybody make Australia players hop around like that. You killed it.)”

And that has been the singular, underlying theme of Umesh’s career. At the age of 29, his Test statistics read: 34 matches, and 94 wickets at an average and strike-rate of 35.93 and 59.55. Umesh’s record in the 50-over format — which automatically assumes more relevance as India begin their five-ODI home run against Australia in three days’ time — too sports a similar hue: 70 matches, and 98 wickets at an average and economy of 32.84 and 5.92. Far from impressive numbers, indeed. But, there’s a lot more to the story.

When coupled with the aforementioned statistics, former India speedster Lakshmipathy Balaji’s explanation regarding Umesh’s one-day return — he last played in this format in July — succinctly sums up the Vidarbha native’s real value for the Men in Blue.

“He’s been an integral part of India’s growth over the years, an unsung hero so far. He has gone relatively unnoticed because his numbers haven’t been as intimidating as those of our spinners. He’s one of the fittest fast bowlers in recent times, and not to mention that he’s able to switch between formats without any jitters.

“That’s probably the reason that India are picking and choosing the series he features in. When he’s fresh and fit, he can easily hit the 145kmph mark. Throw in his capability to reverse the ball at that pace, he can really be a handful.” Former India all-rounder Madan Lal too came up with a similar rationale about Umesh’s importance in the larger scheme of things.

“Spinners may be the visible factor in India’s winning streak, but it’s because of the pacers and their initial breakthroughs that they have been able to do so. Umesh has done that for India, and has the potential to get the best batsmen in the world.

“That partly stems from his run-up and his side-arm action, which are beautiful and in proper rhythm. Coupled with his pace, he can surprise batsmen every now and then.” And that ability to produce jack-in-the-boxes at the beginning of the innings is what further cements Umesh’s spot in the national side.

“The who of a wicket makes more difference as compared to the number. He has the capability to rip out match-winners, and that makes a huge difference against big teams. It’s good to see that he’s being used wisely,” explained Balaji.

