National Cricket Academy chairman Niranjan Shah not invited for board meet

CHENNAI: Niranjan Shah, the chairman of the National Cricket Academy board, is the lone person to not be invited by BCCI joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary for a meeting scheduled for Friday in New Delhi. Though Shah has been ignored, the invite has been sent to all the other members including Dilip Vengsarkar and Debasis Mohanty.

It is understood that Choudhary took the decision of not inviting Shah because, in the past, the Committee of Administrators have questioned the later attending NCA meetings as he is disqualified to continue in his role as he exceeds the age-cap of 70 set by the Lodha panel. With the next hearing before the Supreme Court set for September 18, Choudary is understood to give space to any new problems.

Though sources in the board indicated that the invite will be sent later in the day, as of late Wednesday evening, Shah didn’t receive any communication from the BCCI or the secretary. “Few days back, the secretary wanted to convene a meeting to take forward the new project that is coming up in Bengaluru. After consulting the other members, I informed him that the meeting will take place on Friday.

So far, I’ve not received any invite and I’m not aware as to who else has been invited. If they chose to go ahead without my participation, then I will write to the CoA as well as the joint-secretary as to how a chairperson cannot be invited for a meeting like this,” Shah told Express.