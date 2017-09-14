KOLKATA: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday said India have special plans for Australia, adding a whitewash is not on their minds as the visitors are a strong cricket unit.

India take on the Aussies in the first of the five One Day Internationals (ODIs) in Chennai on Sunday. Virat Kohli's men will come into the series full of confidence after inflicting a 9-0 whitewash on Sri Lanka over three formats.

"Australia are a tough side. We can't afford to take them lightly. We have got plans for them which I cannot reveal," Shami told reporters here.

Shami, who along with Umesh Yadav is making a comeback into the side after being rested in the ODIs against the Lankans, said visiting skipper Steve Smith and dashing opener David Warner are always a threat.

"They are world class batsmen. We have plans for them too. It won't be easy against players of that calibre. The Aussies are a much stronger side than before. But we will focus on our strengths," the 27-year-old said.

On the rotation policy of India with regular spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rested for this series, Shami said: "It's a good thing. If key players are rested in a while, they get to stretch their legs as well."

In place of the spin duo, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin department.