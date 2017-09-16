Home Sport Cricket

England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan eager for West Indies T20 clash

The fixture is the only Twenty20 fixture before the two sides begin a five-match one-day international series.

Published: 16th September 2017 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2017 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Eoin Morgan (File | AP)

By AFP

CHESTER-LE-STREET: England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan is keen to see how his side fares against an "experienced" West Indies team in Saturday's lone Twenty20 international at Chester-le-Street.

The fixture is the only Twenty20 fixture before the two sides begin a five-match one-day international series, which gets underway in Manchester next week.

England recently won a three-match Test series 2-1, after West Indies, belying their reputation as a weak outfit in cricket's longest format, upset the odds to win the second Test at Headingley. 

But the upcoming white-ball clashes are set to see West Indies, who beat England in the 2016 World Twenty20 final in Kolkata, India, bolstered by the likes of powerful opening batsman Chris Gayle.

"They probably have a bit more experience (than their Test squad) which is great," Morgan told Sky Sports at Chester-le-Street on Friday. 

"We want to play against the best possible side available to play in order to try and improve our game," the Middlesex batsman added.

"We're a very young side and we have a long way to go in T20 cricket. Our consistency levels have been up and down so it's all to play for tomorrow."

While acknowledging the presence of several strong ball-strikers in West Indies' line-up, former Ireland international Morgan said England had batting firepower of their own.

"It's one of their strengths," he said. "It's probably one of our strengths as well. It's going to be a really exciting game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
England vs West Indies Eoin Morgan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp