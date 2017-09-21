Galaxy of cricketers to take part in charity evening of Calcutta Cricket and Football Club

By PTI

KOLKATA: A host of present and former cricketers, including current India captain Virat Kohli, will participate in a charity programme for cancer patients on the historic 225th anniversary celebration of Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) here on November 18.

The programme will be held on the evening of the third day's play of the scheduled India-Sri Lanka Test here.

The cricketers from the island nation have also been invited for the programme.

The entire proceeds of the event will go for the treatment of cancer-affected children, former India opener Arun Lal, who himself battled jaw cancer but recovered after a 14-hour surgery, told PTI.

"As of now, Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, K Srikkanth, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly have confirmed their participation as CC&FC have also invited MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh," Lal, who is the president of CC&FC, said.

"The players will share some interesting anecdotes and speeches and it will be full of entertainment."

The 62-year-old said the BCCI should also get involved in the programme as it would also mark the 225 years of cricket in India.

Talking about the unique celebration, at CC&FC which was founded in 1792 and is the oldest cricket club after MCC, Lal said: "It's a matter of pride for us."

"In fact it's 225 years of cricket in India so the Board should also get involved," he said.

The programme is in association with Tata Medical Centre, said Lal, who is a beneficiary of the hospital.

"They have done a fabulous job. I'm grateful to them for my treatment. I'm absolutely fine now," Lal said.