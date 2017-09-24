We can read India spinners: Warner

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

INDORE: The way the India’s wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has troubled the Australian batting line-up has been one of the most talked about things in the five-match ODI series. Just before the day he took a hat-trick in Kolkata, Kuldeep had said that southpaw David Warner is under pressure when facing him. On the eve of the third ODI in Indore, Warner said that Australia players have been able to read the spinners more often than not.

“They have been able to read them. It is just that sometimes they have not been able to read the seam and reacted off the wicket,” he noted on Saturday. The attacking batsman said that in the middle overs, when spinners operate, one needs to rotate the strike and minimise damage.

The core of the team, comprising Warner, Steven Smith, James Faulkner and Glenn Maxwell, have plenty of experience in the sub-continent, turning up for the national side as well as the IPL. Warner remarked that conditions, stark in nature as compared to their home conditions, were not an excuse for their dismal performance.

“When you are a fresher, it is hard to adapt. But when you have been visiting the sub-continent for a long time, conditions are not an excuse,” Warner, who has managed scored of only 25 and 1 in the series, said.

Then comes the question of domination as world champions, something that the Kangaroos have found themselves failing miserably at. The world-beaters have been pushed back in their last 13 overseas matches, failing to register a single win (10 losses, two no-results and one abandoned match).

“Yes, we are the champions, but it should be understood that the champion team had a different set of players. It has gone through a lot of chopping and changing after that. We are still trying to find the team which can work out best for the 2019 World Cup. It is a work in progress.”

These frailties aside, there were some positive signs for the team as Aaron Finch turned out proper net session on Saturday. His availability for the face-off will only be confirmed on match-day, as he is yet to be officially declared fit after suffering a calf injury. “He brings a lot of aggression to the top of the order. It was refreshing to see him practice so hard. I hope he is fit for the match,” Warner remarked.

When it comes to India, they will have the fortress of Holkar Stadium guarding them; a venue where they have never lost an ODI (all four played here have resulted in victories) since registering their first win back in 2006 against England. They will look to seal the series on Sunday, with few concerns in their contingent. The sun shone bright on Saturday as against the overcast conditions in the last few days, a welcome sign for an exciting contest.