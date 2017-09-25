Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan appoint Mark Coles as women's team coach

PCB appointed Mark Coles as coach of the Pakistan women's team for the upcoming series against New Zealand in the UAE.

Published: 25th September 2017 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2017 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan eves lost all seven matches at the ICC women's World Cup earlier this year and finished last on the points table. (File | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed Mark Coles as head coach of the Pakistan women's team for the upcoming series against New Zealand in the UAE.

Coles, a New Zealander, was roped in as part of an ongoing revamp in the women's circuit.

Led by Sana Mir, Pakistan eves lost all seven matches at the ICC women's World Cup earlier this year and finished last on the points table. 

"We have tried so many Pakistani coaches till date without better results," PCB chairman Najam Sethi was quoted as saying by espncricinfo. 

"It is time to get more professional input into women's cricket like we have successfully done with the men's national team. The intention is to set up a professional management team that will be given time to deliver results."

Coles was previously development manager for Waikato Valley and held several coaching jobs in the Northern Districts region in New Zealand, and had also worked as high-performance manager for the Western Australia and Wellington women's cricket teams. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mark Coles PCB Pakistan womans cricket team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp