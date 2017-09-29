Home Sport Cricket

West Indies sets England target of 289 to win final ODI

Shai Hope struck 72 and Ashley Nurse smashed a late-innings 31 not out off 12 balls to help West Indies score 288-6 in Southampton.

Published: 29th September 2017

West Indies' Shai Hope bats during the fifth one day international against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England, Friday Sept. 29, 2017. | AP

By Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON: Shai Hope struck 72 and Ashley Nurse smashed a late-innings 31 not out off 12 balls to help West Indies score 288-6 in the fifth and final one-day international on Friday.

Chris Gayle hit five sixes — including four in a row across two overs — in a 29-ball 40 at the top of the innings at Southampton to get the tourists off to a quick start.

Hope's knock was more measured, coming off 95 balls and including four fours and a six.

All eight of West Indies' batsmen got into double figures as they looked to avoid a series whitewash. England leads 3-0 with the second ODI a no-result due to rain.

Jake Ball was smashed for 94 off his 10 overs, with spinners Adil Rashid (1-42) and Moeen Ali (1-36) the most economical of the England bowlers.

