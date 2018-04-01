Home Sport Cricket

Commonwealth games: Indian badminton men's pair believe they will return with medal

Satwiksairaj confident he & Chirag can end men’s CWG jinx in paired events

Published: 01st April 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chirag Shetty (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) of India. (File | AFP)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to badminton, all eyes would be firmly placed upon the Indian singles players since they are one of the favourites to medal at the Commonwealth Games, which commences on April 4. On the other hand, the doubles players have been completely overshadowed by the might of those singles specialists. And talking about doubles, India has never won a medal of any colour in men’s doubles or mixed doubles.

However, the men’s pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have displayed enough promise over the last one year to metamorphosise into a strong medal prospect.If they manage to keep up their game, they just might make history in Gold Coast. “We are feeling very confident about our game, considering the way we have performed in the last few months.

And I’m quite certain that we will come back with a medal,” Satwiksairaj told Express, a day before the badminton contingent is scheduled to leave. The youngsters, all of 17 and 20 respectively, recently broke into the top-20 of the BWF rankings for the first time, with their current ranking being 21. Reaching two Superseries quarterfinals last year and then the semifinals of this year’s Indonesia Masters definitely added to their reputation. In preparations for CWG, they have especially emphasised on the new service rule, something that had troubled them in their All England pre-quarterfinals setback (16-21, 21-16, 21-13) to the World No 2 Danish pair of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen. “We lost some crucial points due to service faults even though we had a good lead. So, we have tried to a lot in the days after All England to adjust to the new rule.

We installed a similar equipment at the academy (Pullela Gopichand Academy) used by the umpires to check the validity of a serve,” Satwiksairaj asserted. Despite the confidence of medal l ing, the teenager is quite aware of the roadblocks he would have to evade to achieve their target. “The pairs from Malaysia and Great Britain clinched silver and bronze (respectively) at the Rio Olympics. So, it will not be easy.” At the moment, things seem to be falling into place for the duo.

“We understand each other’s games so well. Chirag is best at the net and I play the attacking shots from the back. He lifts and then I am ready for the smashes. We can anticipate each other’s shots. It has been working out tremendously for us,” he concluded. With the mixed doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy and the women’s doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy also in the fray, the contingent might return with a rich haul of medals.

vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp