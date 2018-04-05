Home Sport Cricket

Ball tampering row: David Warner joins Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft in accepting ban

The trio had until late Thursday to tell Cricket Australia whether they accepted their punishment or would opt for a hearing, as is their right.

Published: 05th April 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner cries as he talks to the media in Sydney. (File | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Former Australia cricket vice-captain David Warner Thursday said he will not be challenging his 12-month ban for ball-tampering and would strive to be a better teammate and role model.

His decision, just hours before a deadline, followed a contrite Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft also accepting their sanctions on Wednesday.

Warner and Smith were last week suspended from international and domestic cricket for a year, while opening batsman Bancroft was exiled for nine months over the incident during the third Test in South Africa that shocked the sport. The trio had until late Thursday to tell Cricket Australia whether they accepted their punishment or would opt for a hearing, as is their right.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner said on Twitter. "I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

CA chief executive James Sutherland said late Thursday the bans were "significant penalties" that were "not imposed lightly".

"The events of Cape Town have severely affected the game," he added. "We know the players will return to playing the game they love, and in doing so, we hope they rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans."

Like Smith and Bancroft, Warner had held a tearful press conference on his return to Australia last week to accept responsibility for his part in the scandal that also saw coach Darren Lehmann quit. But he pointedly evaded questions about whether the ball-tampering plot was his idea, whether it was the first time, who else was aware of it and whether he had been made a scapegoat. He had not commented further since taking to social media a day later to confirm he was seeking advice on whether to challenge the ban.

Warner, 31, is seen as having the most at stake, admitting he was "resigned to the fact" he may never play for Australia again after being identified as the mastermind of the plan to use sandpaper to scratch the surface of the ball. Smith was charged with knowledge of the potential ball-altering plot, but Warner was charged with developing it and instructing Bancroft to carry it out. Since the scandal erupted, Warner and Smith have both lost a lucrative Indian Premier League contract and been dumped by sponsors.

The Australian Cricketers' Association on Tuesday called for the bans to be reduced, arguing the punishment was disproportionate to previous ball-tampering cases. ACA president Greg Dyer also said the contrition expressed by players had been "extraordinary" and should be taken into account, urging a relaxation to allow the men to return to domestic action sooner.

With the World Cup and an Ashes series in 2019, supporters of the players believe they need to be playing state cricket to be in the type of form that could warrant selection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Ban ball tampering Steve Smith David Warner Cameron Bancroft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp