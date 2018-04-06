Confident Bhui keen to end wait on the wings

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : There are players who propel themselves into public consciousness the moment they arrive at the big stage. And there are others who wait for a chance to prove themselves. Ricky Bhui belongs to the second category. Part of SunRisers Hyderabad since 2014, he is yet to make his IPL debut. After a productive domestic outing, his wait might soon be over.“We have observed him over the years. He is a talented player, who is developing into a very potent batsman. This domestic season was good for him. So the probability of him playing a game this time is obviously higher,” SRH head coach Tom Moody told Express.

One of the architects of Andhra’s successful run, the right-handed batsman averaged 75.33 in the domestic T20s after averaging 61.44 and 53.80 in Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare, respectively. “The best part is he can bat at any position. That gives us the option to try him out at different stages of the tournament,” Moody said.Has it been frustrating for the 21-year-old to be waiting in the wings for so long? “There was a stage, but it was not frustrating. I trust the coaches. They know when the time is right. It should not be like I get a chance, and I blow it. Whenever I get it, it should be productive as I want to show the world what I can do. If you look closely, there were very few changes in the XI last season since the payers were doing really well.”

Moody says it is a strategic move to keep Bhui at SRH. “It is definitely a strategic move. The management realises his potential and that is why he has been with the squad for so long.”The former India U-19 player credits his success in the domestic circuit to his stint at SRH. “The major thing I learned at SRH is observing the way big players like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan prepare. They have their routines before a game, which help them mentally. Whatever I learned, I practiced religiously at the domestic level.”

Another impediment has been injuries. “Injuries to the left shoulder let me down in the last two years. That was a big roadblock,” Bhui lamented. With all that in the past, the diminutive batsman is making the management take notice of his talent. “I scored half-centuries in the two practice games. I am confident I can contribute to the team’s success if given a chance.”vishal@newindianexpress.com