CHENNAI : The Bombay High Court has barred the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) from using water from the Pavana Dam to maintain its stadium for the IPL matches this season. After Chennai Super Kings matches were rescheduled to Pune, a PIL was filed before the HC asking for the matches to be shifted citing drought in the nearby regions. On Wednesday, during the hearing, even the State government told the court that it doesn’t intend to provide more water to MCA for this purpose. And even MCA revealed that they won’t use water from the dam for IPL.

The stadium has its own sources to draw water from and there is no threat to host IPL matches in Pune. MCA president Abhay Apte said matches will go ahead as scheduled. “There is no order against hosting matches in Pune. We have given an undertaking, saying that we will not use the irrigational water. That water isn’t used regularly anyway. We have our reservoir which gives 15 lakh litres per day,” Apte said.