KOLKATA: Mohammed Shami,and his elder brother Hasib Ahmad were interrogated for more than four hours at the West Bengal police headquarters on Wednesday in connection with a case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. Shami was allowed to join his IPL team Delhi Daredevils after the interrogation. Police officials said he might be summoned again if the investigation demands. The fast bowler had come to Kolkata for Monday’s IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. While his teammates left a day after the match, Shami was asked by the police to stay back for questioning. “We have no objection in Shami joining his IPL side. But if need be, we will call him again,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

“We can call him anytime but at this point of time, we don’t find it is necessary. He is cooperating in this case.” Sources revealed Shami and his brother denied the charges levelled against them in the FIR lodged by Jahan on March 8. While Shami reached the Kolkata Police headquarters at around 1.50 pm, Ahmad was there at around noon. They were interrogated separately as well as together and their statements were recorded. The Women’s Grievance Cell of Kolkata Police specifically quizzed Ahmad on the rape charges brought by Jahan. Sources revealed that he denied the charges.

They were quizzed also by Joint Commissioner Tripathi. The brothers left together in the evening. Shami’s family was booked under Section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as per the FIR.

The former model had filed a petition at a Kolkata court on April 10 against her husband seeking a monthly maintenance of `10 lakh for her and their twoand- a-half year old daughter. Shami had said after the controversy broke that he was willing to be back with them. However, of late, nothing has been heard about that. This was Shami’s first visit to the city after Jahan levelled those charges. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the fast bowler plays for Bengal in domestic tournaments and has a house in Kolkata, where his wife and daughter live. Delhi Daredevils play their next match in Bengaluru against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21. sports@newindianexpress.com