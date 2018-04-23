South Africa to play five Test matches in 2018/2019.

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will play three Test matches against Pakistan and two against Sri Lanka during their 2018/19 summer, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

South Africa will also host a total of 13 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, who will tour South Africa for the first time since 2013/14, will play the prime holiday season Tests in December and January, with Centurion awarded the Test starting on December 26 and Cape Town the traditional New Year Test starting on January 3.

The third Test will be in Johannesburg from January 11.

Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Sri Lanka will play Tests in Durban and Port Elizabeth in February, to be followed by five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals at some of South Africa's smaller cricket venues.

Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said that the scheduled 13 one-day internationals during the season would enable the national team to fine tune their preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Fixtures:

Zimbabwe in South Africa

Sept 30: First one-day international, Kimberley

October

3: Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

6: Third one-day international, Paarl

9: First Twenty20 international, East London

12: Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom

14: Third Twenty20 international, Benoni

Pakistan in South Africa

December

19-21: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

26-30: First Test, Centurion

January

3-7: Second Test, Cape Town

11-15 : Third Test, Johannesburg

19: First one-day international, Port Elizabeth

22: Second one-day international, Durban

25: Third one-day international, Centurion

27: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg

30: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

February

1: First Twenty20 International, Cape Town

3: Second Twenty20 International, Johannesburg

6: Third Twenty20 International, Centurion

Sri Lanka in South Africa

February

13-17: First Test, Durban

21-25: Second Test, Port Elizabeth

28: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

March

3: First one-day international, Johannesburg

6: Second one-day international, Centurion

10: Third one-day international, Durban

13: Fourth one-day international, Port Elizabeth

16: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

19: First Twenty20 international, Cape Town

22: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion

24: Third Twenty20 international, Johannesburg