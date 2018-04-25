BENGALURU : Ms Dhoni is known for taking games down to the wire and clinching it late. His team Chennai Super Kings also seems to be following a similar pattern this edition. They have won matches from jaws of defeat in the 11th edition, holding their nerves till the end. It has been a trend so far for Dhoni & Co. They have brought smiles on faces of their fans, and the entertainment factor may be doubled when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

The southern derby is one of the biggest fixtures in the competition, and it is even more special this time around with the visitors making a comeback after a twoyear hiatus. Chennai coach Stephen Fleming has travelled with the team in the past, and is aware about the emotional factor too. “It is a special match, given the proximity of the two cities. There is a lot of interest, a lot of emotion, and we have always enjoyed the encounters and have seen some great ones over the years. I don’t think tomorrow will be any different.”

Their management deserves to take credit for their success so far. They were criticised for picking old players, but the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Shane Watson have delivered. “I go back to the fact that experienced players dominate a big part of the IPL. Watson has highlighted that so far. Bravo, Dhoni… These guys still have a lot of cricket left in them. The older players are still motivated and committed. They give you consistency,” said Fleming.

There is something special about Dhoni’s team. Someone or the other has always stood out, helping them win matches. If Bravo played a blinder in their opener, Sam Billings got them past the finish line in the next. Despite four wins out of five and a comfortable position on the table, Fleming is expecting this encounter to be tough. “Both are talented teams. We’ve seen a little bit more of winning form. But given the quality of their players, it will be a tough game. We know we will have to do very well to put any pressure on their top-order. They also have good bowlers.” ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com