BENGALURU: There are some intense rivalries in IPL, and the southern derby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings tops the list.

With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni facing off at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, one can expect an electrifying atmosphere.

There is so much on the line for Challengers, who have just two wins under their belt. Losing to Super Kings will make things difficult. AB de Villiers and Kohli will once again be under pressure to deliver.

The South African, whose 39-ball 90 helped Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils in their previous match, wants to use that win and build momentum.

“We have won two games out of five and we are still in a spot of bother. That’s why I’ve been saying that it’s a really big game for us as we need to win. We feel we’ve gained momentum in the last game. Hopefully we can use all that in tomorrow’s game and get a win.” The problem for Bangalore has been their death bowling.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli during practice

on Tuesday | VINOD KUMAR T

They have conceded 88, 70 and 71 runs in their last three matches. The bowlers have to sort out this issue before it becomes a regular occurrence. What has not helped the home team’s case has been the pitch, which has gripped and aided turn. With strokemakers like Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock, Bangalore would have liked a surface which provides pace and bounce. But De Villiers was not too perturbed with the playing strip.

“I feel it is playing a lot better. It takes a bit of turn but that’s part of the game. I feel it is nice to have an evened-out contest between bat and ball. The seamers are in the game, the spinners are in the game, and the batters can clear the ground. I feel it’s a good wicket this year.”

With Bangalore set to play their next three matches at home, it will be a great opportunity for them to make their home advantage count to improve their standings.

Currently they are placed sixth with four points, after Monday’s match.

“History tells you that if you make your home ground a fortress, you normally tend to do well. We know it’s important to do well. We’ve had a loss and a couple of good wins here. Hopefully, in the next three games, we keep winning. If we get momentum at home, you sometimes surprise yourself.”