Indian wicket keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) celebrates with Kedar Jadhav (L) and captain Virat Kohli after the wicket. | File AFP

KOLKATA: India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

The most anticipated match of the group stage will be on June 16 when two-time World Cup winners India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The tournament which will run from May 30 to July 14 will start with England taking on South Africa at The Oval.

Defending champions Australia will launch their title defence on June 1 against the minnows Afghanistan in Bristol.

Former champions Pakistan will start their campaign against multiple title holders West Indies at Trent Bridge on May 31.

Old Trafford and Edgbaston will stage the two semi-finals on July 9 and 11, while the Lord's will play host to a World Cup final for the fifth time, on July 14. All these three matches will have reserve days.

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive David Richardson said: "It's always an exciting moment ahead of any major event to announce the schedule and for the ICC Cricket World Cup, it's that extra special.

"Next summer fans around the world will be treated to compelling and competitive cricket as the best teams in the world go head to head in this round robin format for the right to be crowned World Champions,

"This schedule also gives fans across England and Wales the opportunity to watch world class cricket on their doorstep with all teams moving around the country. We know from previous ICC events that every country will be proudly supported at each of the venues creating an exceptional atmosphere and a real celebration of the game," he added.

2019 World Cup fixtures by venue (d = day game, d/n = day/night) after the International Cricket Council announced the schedule on Thursday:

Cardiff:

Jun 01: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (d)

Jun 04: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (d)

Jun 08: England v Bangladesh (d)

Jun 15: South Africa v Afghanistan (d/n)

Bristol

Jun 01: Afghanistan v Australia (d/n)

Jun 07: Pakistan v Sri Lanka (d)

Jun 11: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d)

Taunton

Jun 08: Afghanistan v New Zealand (d/n)

Jun 12: Australia v Pakistan (d)

Jun 17: West Indies v Bangladesh (d)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Jun 19: New Zealand v South Africa (d)

Jun 26: New Zealand v Pakistan (d)

Jun 30: England v India (d)

Jul 02: Bangladesh v India (d)

Jul 11: – Second semi-final (2 v 3) (d)

Jul 12: Reserve day

Southampton

Jun 05: South Africa v India (d)

Jun 10: South Africa v West Indies (d)

Jun 14: England v West Indies (d)

Jun 22: India v Afghanistan (d)

Jun 24: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (d)

Headingley, Leeds

Jun 21: England v Sri Lanka (d)

Jun 29: Pakistan v Afghanistan (d)

Jul 04: Afghanistan v West Indies (d)

Jul 06: Sri Lanka v India (d)

Lord’s, London

Jun 23: Pakistan v South Africa (d)

Jun 25: England v Australia (d)

Jun 29: New Zealand v Australia (d/n)

Jul 05: Pakistan v Bangladesh (d/n)

Jul 14: Final (d)

Jul 15: Reserve day

Old Trafford, Manchester

Jun 16: India v Pakistan (d)

Jun 18: England v Afghanistan (d)

Jun 22: West Indies v New Zealand (d/n)

Jun 27: West Indies v India (d)

Jul 06: Australia v South Africa (d/n)

Jul 09: First semifinal (1 v 4) (d)

Jul 10: Reserve day

The Oval, London

May 30: England v South Africa (d)

Jun 02: South Africa v Bangladesh (d)

Jun 05: Bangladesh v New Zealand (d/n)

Jun 09: India v Australia (d)

Jun 15: Sri Lanka v Australia (d)

Chester-le-Street

Jun 28: Sri Lanka v South Africa (d)

Jul 01: Sri Lanka v West Indies (d)

Jul 03: England v New Zealand (d)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

May 31: West Indies v Pakistan (d)

Jun 03: England v Pakistan (d)

Jun 06: Australia v West Indies (d)

Jun 13: India v New Zealand (d)

Jun 20: Australia v Bangladesh (d)