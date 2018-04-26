KOLKATA: ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Thursday hoped that cricket would become a part of the Olympics from the 2028 edition in Los Angeles if all the cricket playing nations were united on this.

Stating that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is already late in formally applying to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to include the gentleman's game in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Richardson said they would continue talks with the IOC emphasising that cricket can add value to the Olympic Games.

"...Assuming that we can get all of cricket united in a desire to be a part of Olympics, then I think we would have a very good chance in persuading the IOC that cricket is a sport that can add value to the Olympics going forward," Richardson toldreporters On the final day of a week of ICC meetings here.

"The Olympics are going be held in Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles in 2028. Already we have missed the boat for applying to the IOC through the front door to get the right to participate. We can go to Paris, talk with them and continue the talks in Los Angeles in due course and hopeful by 2028 we will have cricket in the Olympics," he said.

The official said the ICC's decision to engage more nations in global cricketing events through the T20 format would help them move an application to the IOC for the right to participate in the Olympics.

He also said the ICC has to resolve an issue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Olympic Association to take the issue forward.