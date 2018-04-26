KOLKATA: With the BCCI sticking to its stand of hosting the Champions Trophy in 2021 in its existing 50-over format, the ICC is likely to call for a poll to decide its future. As of now, BCCI seems to be the only member who wants Champions Trophy to remain a 50-over event involving eight teams.

The ICC wants to convert the Champions Trophy into a T20 event with 16 teams, as it reckons having Associate teams in it would add appeal. Wi­t­h the World Cup too having only full members plus qualifiers, it is believed allowing Associates to play on­ly the WT20 every four years is not enough. Pakistan Cricket Boa­rd chairman Najam Sethi sa­i­d since there is no consensus, they would vote de­p­ending on what the majority does.

But the BCCI thinks otherwise. “The ICC owes Pakistan, Ireland and Afghanistan money and it is just trying to make up for a 10-team World Cup. Champions Trophy has a small window and it has been successful because only the top eight teams take part. The BCCI wants to maintain it,” a BCCI official told Express.The ICC seems to be thinking from a commercial perspective, as its global telecasting rights would be up for renewal during that period of time.

Dehradun for Afghanistan

Afghanistan, set to play their ma­iden Test against India this June, have not been able to ma­nage another against the same team in the Future Tours Programme. They will play Tests against Australia, England, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Bangladesh in the four-year cycle, said their CEO Shafiq Stanikzai. He added that apart from Greater Noida, the BCCI has also given them Dehradun as an alternate base. The Afghan board is also planning to use Sharjah as one of their home venues.

Meanwhile, with regards to the revised Code of Conduct, the cricket committee of the ICC will meet two more times before the annual conference in June to finalise it. As reported by this newspaper, they would deliberate on more severe sanctions to curb incidents of improper behaviour.

Women’s WT20

Though the ICC has already decided the schedule of the men’s World Cup, it is yet to announce fixtures for the women’s WT20 to be held this November. It is understood that the delay has been caused because of timings in the region, as the ICC is targeting sub-continent viewers. If it takes place in the West Indies, then matches would begin as early as 9am local time, which will not attract fans there.