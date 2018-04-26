HYDERABAD : The last time SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab met, it was the Calypso force of Chris Gayle that proved to be the difference between defeat and victory, as he blew away the southern team with a scintillating century. It was sandwiched between two equally brutal willow-shows. The opener was rested in the last game against Delhi Daredevils due to soreness. On the eve of Thursday’s match, it was not clear whether he will play. And SRH would be sincerely hoping that he does not. “The team management is aware of his fitness. I am not really sure about that,” said KXIP pacer Ankit Rajpoot, when asked whether Gayle would be available for the face-off.

Both teams have displayed fine form in the tournament so far. However, it is the visitors who stand out since they have trampled whatever has come under their feet in the last four matches. SRH bowlers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending a paltry 118 on Tuesday. Otherwise, it could have been a third straight loss, after as many consecutive wins. The Kings XI batsmen, steered by the consistently performing KL Rahul have been consistent and their attack, led by skipper R Ashwin, has done a decent job.

However, the biggest concern the team might have is the form of Yuvraj Singh. The India discard has scores of 12, 4, 20, DNB, DNB, and 14 — not enough to send shivers down the spine of any opponent. When it comes to SRH, they are yet to plug the holes in the middleorder. Their most expensive buy — Manish Pandey — is yet to come good this season. The only substantial score he made was 57 not out against Kings XI in a losing cause.

It is a contrasting picture when their bowling is considered. The fact that they skittled Mumbai out for 87 without spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar who missed the match due to a niggle, speaks volumes of the depth in the bowling department. Fast-improving speedster Siddarth Kaul has continued his form from the last season, and has provided regular breakthroughs. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, after being taken to the cleaners in a couple of matches, made a strong comeback against Mumbai to grab the Man of the Match award.

Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the tie against Chennai Super Kings owing to an elbow injury, will look to take some burden off the shoulders of skipper Kane Williamson, who has been the side’s only consistent batsman. The management might also contemplate shifting Wriddhiman Saha down the order, considering that he has hardly made an impact as opener or No 3. Alex Hales, brought into the squad in place of the suspended David Warner, can be a replacement if Mohammad Nabi is dropped. Otherwise, the team has to try out Shreevats Goswami in case Saha is left out. vishal@newindianexpress.com