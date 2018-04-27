KOLKATA: With the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) raising concerns over young players foregoing national contracts in favour of domestic T20 leagues, the ICC has decided that its working group will explore the way forward to preserve Test cricket and get players to play as many international matches as possible. There is a chance that players will be allowed to take part in three T20 leagues every year.

A FICA report tabled earlier this month indicated that players worldwide are happier playing these leagues, earning significantly higher than what they get from national boards. More players are willing to turn free-agents so that they don’t need no-objection certificates (NoC). Other than the likes of Chris Gayle and Sunil Narine, in recent months England players Adil Rashid and Alex Hales have picked white-ball cricket instead of other matches for their counties. Only in India are contracted players not allowed to play T20 leagues overseas.

This was discussed at the five-day ICC meeting, which ended on Thursday. Members admitted that Test cricket is under threat like never before. The ICC has decided to regulate T20 leagues with a separate window, so that they don’t clash with the international calendar. The IPL, for example, has one.The FICA report also mentions that players believe they don’t have a say in the manner the game is run. Taking note of this, the ICC working group is going to engage more with players.

Though the FTP till 2023 is finalised, Express understands T20 windows are likely to come into effect post this period. Taking cue from the IPL, there is a proposal that all T20 leagues pay a certain percentage of players’ fees to their national boards for investing in the game. Though the number of T20 leagues is not likely to be reduced, to preserve all these tournaments, the ICC is set to introduce a cap on the number of leagues a player can choose apart from the one hosted by his home board.

“The FICA report is alarming. We need to take care of the interests of players. All of them understand that not all the boards can match lucrative T20 contracts. West Indies is enormously affected by it and a lot of boards have endorsed the need to have windows for such leagues so that international cricket can happen without hassles. We want players to play everything, but we need to manage their workload. So a player will play not more than three T20 leagues and in that way those who are part of IPL won’t be part of PSL or BPL and vice-versa,” an official, who is part of this plan, said.

Unlike the Asian window in April-May, the Big Bash, New Zealand T20 and upcoming Global T20 league in South Africa will take place in December-January. The Caribbean Premier League and England’s 100-ball tournament are slated for July and September. Some members reckon these leagues take away the investment they make in player development. They want ICC to regulate this. There is also a likelihood of an age-cap for players who can play only three T20 leagues.

ICC CEO Dave Richardson admitted these T20 leagues are a challenge to the way the game is run. “There are cases of such leagues competing for time in the schedule. There are private entrepreneurs too. We need to look into it how they can control the tournaments in a way so that it doesn’t affect international cricket. We have appointed a group comprising members of the executive committee and members of FICA and lawyers. We want these leagues to put some money back into the game.”

