HYDERABAD : They say that lightning does not strike twice at the same place. Well, that adage does not hold much significance when SunRisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack is taken into consideration, especially in this season.Just about 48 hours since their memorable defence of the second-lowest total in the event against the Mumbai Indians, the home team’s bowlers carved out a 13-run win in a similar fashion to bring to a halt the Kings XI Punjab juggernaut at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Forced into submission by Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot — who registered this season’s first five-for (5/14) using pace-friendly conditions, SunRisers bowlers did not get bogged down, scripting another win that will definitely stay in the hearts of all Orange Army fans for years to come. Rajpoot was awarded the Man of the Match award for his performance.

Rashid Khan (R) was the star for SRH

as they defended a paltry 132 against

KXIP on Thursday | sayantan ghosh

After the lanky Punjab speedster ran through the Hyderabad batting line-up to limit them to 132/6, dangerous openers KL Rahul (32) and Chris Gayle (23) threatened to finish things in a jiffy. But even a 55-run partnership could not deter the inevitable, as they were bundled out for 119 in 19.2 overs.

The thing that will probably haunt the Punjab camp the most is their dismal fielding display. The visitors could not hold on to a total of four catches. Manish Pandey (54) was dropped thrice (twice off Rajpoot’s bowling), and Yusuf Pathan enjoyed one life from the fielders.

The turning point in the match was probably the dismissal of Punjab’s openers in the space of three balls. Rahul was outfoxed by Rashid Khan (3/19) and Gayle was scalped by speedster Basil Thampi (2/14). Rashid, in tandem with Shakib Al Hasan (2/18), did not let the rest free their arms, something they have been doing on a consistent basis. With the crowd chanting their name in unison and an attacking Rashid at their disposal, each delivery seemed a potential wicket-taker.

The tweakers were well-supported by pacers as Sandeep Sharma (2/17) proved to be the most economical. Siddarth Kaul went wicket-less, but kept things under control, giving away only 25 runs. With a low score to defend, the problems of SunRisers may have been compounded by Gayle’s return, who had a week ago taken their bowlers to the cleaners, notching up his sixth IPL century.With Bhuvneshwar Kumar again missing, it would have been an uphill task for SunRisers’ bowlers. But all that was not to be. Though they have stolen two wins consecutively to occupy the second spot, middle-order concerns still remain for the winning side.vishal@newindianexpress.com