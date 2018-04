CHENNAI : MB Dhruva’s unbeaten 52 paved the way for Elite CA to beat Cricket Drome by six wickets in the final of the U-12 inter-academy meet for the Friends Trophy.

Brief scores: Cricket Drome CA 138/2 in 25 ovs (Krish 70 n.o) lost to Elite CA 142/4 in 24.3 ovs (R Akshay 38 n.o, M Dhruva 52 n.o, Saran 32). Best batsman: Vrishank (Cricket Drome). Best bowler: K Abihnav (Elite CA). Best all-rounder: Bargav S Balaji (Cricket Drome). Promising cricketer: R Akshay (Elite CA).

Sridhar CC win thriller

Sridhar Cricket Club defeated Hunter’s XI by two wickets in a TNCA fourth division B Zone league match.IV Division B: Hunters XI 191 in 44.3 ovs (K Raja Pratap 72, Anirudh Kemmenje 5/36) lost to Sridhar Cricket Club 192/8 in 48.1 ovs (S Sikanther 75 n.o, S Sudhan Pargunan 5/43). Sounder Cricket Club 262 in 47.3 ovs (U Raviteja 68, KG Kiran 57, KR Shrreyas Raghavan 3/73, M Anish Upadhayaya 3/35) bt Mylapore Recreation Club B 237 in 45.5 ovs (KR Shrreyas Raghavan 61, H Prakash 55).

Inter-district table tennis

Upcoming paddler S Preyesh will spearhead the Chennai district cadet boys team in the inter-district table tennis championship to be held from April 27 to 29.Cadet boys: S Preyesh, MR Balamurugan, S Manikandan, Ashmith Krishnarajkumar. Cadet girls: MRR Preethi, N Sharwani, Christin Fiona, Shriya Anand. Sub-jr boys: G Varun, S Preyesh, Anuj Mahipal, L Jai Gadiya. Sub-jr girls: S Hrithika, Nithyashree, Shreya Shivakumar, N Aaashika.

Junior boys: D Vishwa, Arjun K Raju, J Akshay, S Karthikeyan.Junior girls: M Yazhini, Swetha Steffi, S Sharmitha, V Vaishnavi. Youth boys: S Nikhil, R Santhosh Kumar, R Sathya Narayanan, M Abilash. Youth girls: N Deepika, U Harini, VS Kokila, R Santhana Ishwarya. Men: S Nikhil, R Anandhraj, A Shri Krishna, R Santhosh Kumar. Women: N Deepika, S Shanmathi, U Harini, VS Kokila. Coaches: V Suresh Kumar, R Ramnath Prasad, Subin Kumar.

Chennaiyin sign up left-back

Chennaiyin FC are going to recruit left-back Ngasepam Tondonba Singh from NEROCA FC. He will pen a two-year contract with the two-time ISL champs.