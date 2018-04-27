BENGALURU : Chennai Super Kings boast of some incredible and accomplished batsmen in world cricket. If MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are the big Indian strokemakers in the side, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings bring in a strong international flavour. After the completion of the first six matches, one would have expected one of these players to top the batting chart for the franchise.

But surprisingly, it is Ambati Rayudu, who tops the Kings’ list with 283 runs. In fact, what would be more surprising is that the Hyderabad lad is also the Orange Cap holder after the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. He has been outstanding with the willow. Four scores over 35 runs and his last two innings have been in the winning cause. This speaks volumes of the integral role he has played for the Kings this season. Such has been Rayudu’s batting that one has not really missed the services of Kedar Jadhav, who was ruled out of the tournament due to hamstring injury after their first game.

Ambati Rayudu has been moved around the

CSK batting order

Rayudu has been used as an opener as well as in the middle order by the two-time champions and has adapted well. He changed the momentum of the game against SunRisers (79), coming in the middle and provided an amazing platform against Challengers (82) as an opener. Rayudu’s confidence level has gone high in this IPL, which was evident in the way he was hitting sixes against the spinners and pacers. He has struck 15 sixes in the 11th edition so far, fourth-most by a batsman after AB de Villiers (23), Chris Gayle (23) and Andre Russell (19). And coach Stephen Fleming feels that Rayudu has turned out to be a dangerous player.

“He has batted in a couple of different positions, but he has got the confidence and security of regular position and also the backing from the team to play aggressively. He is now experiencing how good he can be with some good form and confidence. The power game that he has got, it had gone unnoticed, we certainly value it and the performances he has put in has been instrumental for us in winning games and staying in the game. I could not be more happy,” said the former Kiwi skipper.

With a number of star players in the team, Rayudu hardly hogs limelight. For instance, though Dhoni played the match-winning knock of 70 off 34 balls against Royal Challengers and grabbed headlines, it was Rayudu who laid the platform for the team’s fifth win of the season. “Dhoni’s going to get a lot of the headlines but the innings from Rayudu was outstanding as well. He’s been the in-form player for us in all conditions and has followed on from the Hyderabad game with another instrumental knock,” said Fleming, who will expect Rayudu to carry on his majestic form in matches ahead.

