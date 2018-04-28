Finished a banished word in MS world

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

PUNE: Before the IPL began, there were question marks over Chennai Super Kings’ decision to stick with MS Dhoni at a time when his T20 career appeared at crossroads. Though the team owners were 100% sure of retaining their most iconic player, his ordinary form with the national side in the shortest format was a topic of discussion. With every failure, he was becoming an outcast in the T20 side, with competitors Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and even Sanju Samson waiting in the wings.

All of this was of course based on numbers. Despite being part of one of the most successful T20 franchises, Dhoni’s figures with India in T20s were in stark contrast. His strike rate of 135.94 in T20s came down to 126.55 when he donned the India blue. The finisher was no longer able to finish matches. To make things more complicated, he entered this edition of the IPL having not captained a side for more than a year.

But in six matches so far, Dhoni has not only showed glimpses of his old, but given a timely reminder that he can still perform. May be the lull — his first in many years — could have been a reason for doubts to foster. At 36, not many gave him a chance to turn back the clock.In the national side, all his contemporaries have vacated the dressing room. He is part of a young and vibrant group that may not follow the culture he was used to. It is not easy to adapt when most players one played with are not around any more.

Eric Simons, who was India’s bowling coach between 2010 and 2012, attributed this to Dhoni’s calmness. “I think one of the things about MS in the time that I have been involved — winning the World Cup, ICC Championship (Tests) and going on tough tours to England and Australia — is that he is very consistent as a person. His emotions don’t change and it doesn’t get high nor low. That is his incredible strength,” said the South African.

Returning to Chennai Super Kings, the set-up has probably helped Dhoni find familiar space. In the eight years he was in charge of Chennai, he had made sure it remained a tightly-knit unit. That is why he brought back as many from that team as possible. He knows who to trust and turn to when the going gets tough, which Chennai have experienced often. They have come out on top five times except for that close defeat against Kings XI Punjab, where Dhoni made everyone believe he could do it before falling just short.

For someone who was a slow starter in T20s for India, which in a way was putting pressure on the rest, he has been a different beast for Chennai. In the six matches his team has played, he has batted at No 4, 5, 6, depending on who is in the middle – a left-hander or right-hander. It is an old theory, but even in 2018,

Dhoni trusts its works and backs his decision. It worked for him as captain with India and it does even now.

“The game evolves and MS might not look very orthodox, but is very effective. That’s how he thinks and that’s how he plays and reads the game. He senses where the game moves and reacts accordingly. Against RCB, he read the situation and knew who to target and block. His strength is to read the game and move with it. Through the years, his evolution has been more about understanding the game and being instinctive,” Simons added.

