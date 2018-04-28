Kane and able bowling unit propel SunRisers Hyderabad

Rahul Ravikumar By

CHENNAI: It doesn’t matter if their batting line-up splutters its way to below-par scores. It doesn’t matter if injuries rule out front-line bowlers.

Thursday was the second time in this IPL — on the trot that too — when the SunRisers Hyderabad pulled off a Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill, punching their way out of low-total coffin to be the last team standing.

They may have benefitted from some benevolence shown by Lady Luck, but their successful defense of 118 (against Mumbai Indians, second-lowest in IPL history) and 132 (against Kings XI Punjab) despite the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake can be attributed to two factors: astute leadership from Kane Williamson, and the execution of those plans by his efficient bowling unit.“Both teams made a hash of their chases, but credit to SunRisers. Their bowling has been really good, and Williamson has been a really good leader. His captaincy is a major reason for their success,” agreed former India pacer Madan Lal.

Kane Williamson & Co

have defended low totals

twice without Bhuvneshwar

The approach that SunRisers have applied to pull off Houdini-like escapes in their last two clashes is perfect evidence of the aforementioned notion. Aided by a like-for-like replacement for Bhuvneshwar in Sandeep Sharma, Hyderabad tightened the screws on Mumbai within four overs, courtesy Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan’s dismissals.As Rohit Sharma entered, Williamson smelt blood. Shakib Al Hasan was brought in as first change, and Shikhar Dhawan was installed at first slip, to exploit the outside-off-stump jitters that the Mumbai skipper tends to experience early in his innings.

SunRisers reaped instant dividends. Rohit’s waft at his first ball off Shakib nestled in Dhawan’s hands. Even as Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav biffed a few boundaries, Williamson played his trump card in the ninth over: Rashid Khan. That again yielded results. Aided by dot-ball pressure from Shakib at the other end, SunRisers made the run rate jump back above 7, with the leg-spinner scalping Krunal and Kieron Pollard.

Williamson sensed that he had his foot on the door, and brought in his wicket-takers: Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi. The latter claimed a set Suryakumar, and his Punjab counterpart added two more. Mumbai were reduced to 80/8 in 16 overs. The match had been sealed.Against Punjab, it was another masterstroke that sparked his team’s victory. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul had shaved off 55 runs from their target, before a Rashid beauty — which castled KL Rahul — gave SunRisers a whiff of hope. He decided to exploit the Achilles Heel of the Jamaican marauder in the very next over: short balls laced with pace.

Thampi was thrown the ball. He delivered with his second. Gayle was out for 22, undone by a quick bouncer. A hole had been sprung in Punjab’s ship.The Rashid-Shakib combo then suffocated their run rate, and ran through their middle-order. Sandeep, Kaul, and Thampi dusted off their tail. A 13-run win materialised from nowhere. “They have had their plans in place for all matches, and their execution has been top-notch. Rashid is outstanding, and he’s gotten excellent support,” elaborated Lal. “Williamson has an amazing bowling unit at his disposal, and he’s made use of them to their full potential.”

