BCCI block for olympic push

ICC members are keen to have cricket included at the quadrennial Games. Talks are going on in this regard. But the Indian board’s reservations against coming under the Indian Olympic Association umbrella could prove a hindrance, writes Venkata Krishna B

Shortly after International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson announced in Kolkata that its executive board had decided to give international status to all T20s played by its 104 members, one of the questions that followed was: Is this done to have cricket in the Olympics? Richardson didn’t waste a second. “Yes.” Short, but it was the most affirmative sentence he uttered at the entire press conference, where he spoke on a wide range of topics.

Cricket at the Olympics! It is part of the ICC’s vision to globalise the game. To expand cricket’s horizon and take it to every corner of the world. The Test format was too long to attract others. Even the one-day game was not concise enough. The arrival of T20s has given the ICC a new tool to approach Olympics with. It’s not just a money-making machine. It’s also a form the ICC wants to impress the International Olympic Council (IOC) with.

There is no doubt that nobody at the quadrennial Games misses cricket. But in ICC corridors, there is a feeling that cricket misses Olympics. May be not the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but ICC members in general are excited by the idea of cricket being part of Olympics.

“This (giving international status to all T20s) can only help us in any move or application to the IOC for the right to participate in the Olympics. We still have to resolve an issue between the BCCI and the IOA (Indian Olympic Association). Assuming that we can get all of cricket united in a desire to be part of the Olympics, then I think we will have a very good chance of pursuing the IOC that cricket is a sport that can add value to the Olympics going forward,” said Richardson.

“It is going to take a bit of time as you know the Olympics will be in Paris 2024, Los Angeles in 2028. We already missed the boat to apply to IOC through the front door to get the right to participate. We can’t go to Paris. We have continued with talks with them and with LA in due course. Hopefully by 2028, we will have cricket in the Olympics,” added the ICC official.

There is a reason why Richardson said ICC missed the boat to apply through the front door. The BCCI — ICC’s most important member — has always refused to come under the umbrella of IOA. This is an absolute necessity for being part of the Olympics programme. The BCCI’s stance has been that if it comes under IOA, then there would be government intervention, which is a strict no-no for them. It is understood that they have also informed the ICC that IOA was even suspended by the IOC for two years for administrative issues.

It is understood that the ICC is trying its best to find a formula wherein they can push for cricket’s inclusion without the BCCI coming under IOA. But whether officials in the IOC are convinced by this idea is something that remains to be seen.

The ICC is also trying is to sell cricket to LA’s Organising Committee. The IOC gives the host city the right to include a new sport at the Games, which may or may not be part of the next Olympics. If Los Angeles, the hosts of 2028, are willing to accommodate cricket, there is no guarantee that it would part of the 2032 Games also. But if it goes through the front door, which means fulfilling IOC conditions, cricket can hope to be part of at least two Olympics. However, with the BCCI having its own share of problems, it would be interesting to see how the ICC goes about this.

Numbers matter

The ICC move to give international status to T20s played between all 104 member countries is aimed at impressing the International Olympic Council. Approaching them for the inclusion of a game played by over 100 countries means a better chance of getting accepted than pitching for Olympic inclusion of a sport played by a handful of countries.