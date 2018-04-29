Bengaluru hymn, forget the past & move forward

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It has been a disappointing season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have failed to act as a unit and have lost matches from winning positions. For instance, they failed to defend 205 against Chennai Super Kings after having them at 4/74 at one stage. There is a serious need for RCB to find some inspiration as they languish in the lower reaches of the table with almost half the league campaign over (two wins and four losses). With Kolkata Knight Riders their next opponent on Sunday, the Challengers need to make a quick turnaround.

Something which RCB have done in the past. Virat Kohli’s men have been poor starters in recent seasons, but have come back to make the playoffs. In 2015, they won four (apart from two no results) of their last eight during the league stages. In 2016, they won six of their last eight after a poor start. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who was an integral part of both seasons, is aware of it.

“We were disappointed after the last match because in seven overs they needed 100 runs (to win). Six matches have been played and eight more are yet to be played. If you look at some seasons like IPL 2015 and 2016, we have bounced back. We need to forget about the six matches that has gone. We are now concentrating on the remaining eight,” said Chahal.

If the home team are to turn things around, it has to start immediately against Dinesh Karthik’s side. A number of things need to be worked upon — besides Kohli and AB de Villiers, they need someone to stand up and score big. They also have to bowl better at the death, which has been a major worry. They have conceded more than 70 runs in each of their last four games.

The team combination has to be well thought out. With the likes of Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme not having impressed much, other options can be explored. Though the playing surface has been good to bat on, the spinners have also got assistance. Spin all-rounder Moeen Ali can be an option.

“The wicket is little dry. If you see Be­n­galuru’s weather, there is rain and all, so the wicket is not fully prepared. In the last match, we scored 200-odd and Kings chased. Even in this wicket, you can bat, but it is helpful for spinners,” said Chahal.

That opens the door for all of KKR’s spinners — Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav. KKR might have started well but have faltered lately. Hence, it is going to be a case of two sides, keen to get back to winning ways.ashim.sunam@newindianexpress.com