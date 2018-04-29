Gentleman’s game of deceit

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

PUNE: The second ball that Mitchell McClenaghan bowled to Ambati Rayudu — during Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday — with a new ball in his hand was something close to a leg-cutter.It swung a bit, but only when the right-hander edged it did he realise that the Kiwi had rolled his fingers; not what an opener expects from a new-ball bowler. In T20s, batsmen know what to expect, and more often than not are prepared. But when it comes to the unexpected, pacers still do have some say.

That unexpected territory mostly involved slower deliveries, fifth-stump yorkers, slow bouncers, and a variety of ways to reduce pace. This season, though, seems to belong to the knuckle ball, which most Indian speedsters seem to have mastered. First tried by Charl Langeveldt and then mastered by Zaheer Khan, the knuckle ball has almost become the stock delivery for the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. In this IPL, even foreign imports have started using it more frequently, making it difficult for the batsmen to pick.

Unlike slower ones, which are easier to spot, the knuckle ball doesn’t give any such luxury. It dips, and at times it doesn’t; but it reduces pace. Chennai rely heavily on it, with Shardul Thakur being a serial user.

Chennai bowling consultant Eric Simons agreed that cutters have become predictable. “This has been the tournament of the knuckle ball. It’s amazing, how bowlers are using it effectively, with the ball swinging and floating as well, and the seam staying up. The off-cutter was effective, but guys always pick it up.”

Chennai’s own Dwayne Bravo is an exception to that last sentence, as his off-cutters don’t usually deviate after pitching. “He is good because he turns his wrist around with the ball, not over it. That helps ball dip and float.”

Bravo is a case in point when it comes to these variations. Being the first bowler to reach 400 T20 wickets, the Caribbean also relies extensively on the slower bouncer that leaves most batsmen flummoxed. For someone who is not express quick with his yorkers, or one who hardly bowls such lengths, he is the most sought after death-over specialist for not bowling those expected lines.

For instance, the all-rounder targets a fuller length that batsmen can only hit straight. His stock length, on the other hand, result in deliveries which need to be played with a horizontal bat, and he does that with enough protection. The discipline with which he achieves these consistent lengths — along with variations in speed — makes him a difficult bowler to face in the middle and death overs, periods in which most batsmen look to utilise pace to clear the ropes. “His ability to keep a hold of those middle overs and bowl to his field is wonderful to watch. The number of balls he gets hit down the ground or to square for only a single shows that he knows exactly what’s going to happen. That’s very important,” said Simons.

Bowling coaches admit how full tosses — once a crime — have now become wicket-taking deliveries. That’s because batsmen are less prepared, as their anticipation of yorkers or slower ones sees them getting caught in a fix when such a gift arrives.“Sometimes consistency is unpredictable, because so many guys are trying so many things. If you stick to a simple plan with consistency, that can be a good variation. The batsman is expecting the unexpected, and giving him the expected is a variation in itself,” Simons pointed out.It wasn’t surprising that such variations and predictable lengths played a role in Mumbai’s win on Saturday. venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com