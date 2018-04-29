Well left: Diana douses flame by refusing BCCI award

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A former left-arm spinner of international repute in the women’s game, Diana Edulji has shown sound judgement of what to leave. By turning down the BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement award, the former India captain has made sure there is no controversy around her, the CoA and a board mired in controversies.The decision of the three-member committee of acting BCCI president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and journalist N Ram sprang a surprise by recommending Diana with former India women’s player Sudha Shah, Anshuman Gaekwad and the late Pankaj Roy in the Lifetime category for the awards to be presented on the annual night, to be held before or during Afghanistan’s inaugural Test in June.

The decision could have caused a stir because of Diana’s role in a top administrative capacity in a board that is presenting the award. Although these are recommendations, she was sure to get it considering all recommendations are usually accepted. But before questions on conflict of interest or anything else came up, she doused a potential fire by refusing it.

“I have learnt today that the BCCI awards committee has conferred the Lifetime Achievement award on me... Since I am a member of the Hon’ble Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators of the BCCI, I do not think it is appropriate for me to accept this honour at this juncture,” Diana said in a statement.“I have discussed my decision with my family, friends and well wishers who wholeheartedly support my decision not to accept the award during my tenure as a member of the CoA.

In fact, I had made my decision very clear last year as well when my name was suggested for this honour. I would like to thank the Members of the BCCI awards committee for considering me worthy of this prestigious honour,” she said, adding that neither she or anybody else from the CoA were part of the committee that chose the names.It can be noted that last year, Diana’s sister Behroze Edulji was among a few former India women cricketers presented `15 lakh each as recognition of their contribution. Although Diana had stayed away when the names were chosen, BCCI officials were quick to point to the aspect of conflict of interest. Curiously, the same officials chose Diana this time.atreyo@newindianexpress.com

Recommendations

Pankaj Roy (2016-17), Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award; Anshuman Gaekwad (2017-18), Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award; Diana Edulji (2016-17), Lifetime Achievement Award (women); Sudha Shah (2017-18), Lifetime Achievement Award (women); Abbas Ali Baig (2016-17), Special award; Naren Tamhane (2016-17), Special award; Budhi Kunderan (2017-18),Special award