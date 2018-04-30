Home Sport Cricket

All-round show from Ajay wins it for VKP A

All-round display by S Ajay Kumar (3/38; 57 n.o) paved the way for VKP A to clinch the 11th Rahul Dravid Cup cricket tournament after thrashing Don Bosco A by five wickets on Sunday.

Published: 30th April 2018

VKP A cricket team that won the Rahul Dravid Cup in Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

Ajay had been the star in the semifinal as well. He had scored a century in the semifinal against Nellai Nadar School.

Final: Don Bosco A 156/7 in 20 ovs (S Ajay Kumar 3/38) lost to VKP A 161/5 in 16.3 ovs (S Ajay Kumar 57 n.o). Semifinals: VKP A 207/7 in 20 ovs (S Ajay Kumar 108 n.o) bt Nellai Nadar School 85 in 19 ovs (S Surya 5/9); AVM 127 in 20 ovs (Sampat 3/22) lost to Don Bosco A 128/0 in 15.5 ovs (V Abishek 73 n.o, J Bradman 49 n.o).

Pradeep shines
Medium-pacer Pradeep’s four-wicket haul helped Apollo Tyres beat Accenture by 77 runs in the GK Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament. Ashok Leyland won the other match of the day.
Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 175 in 29.4 ovs (Prakash 66, Anurag 4/34) bt Accenture 98 in 19.3 ovs (Pradeep 4/11); Servion Global Solutions 154/9 in 40 ovs (CR Lakshman 3/38) lost to Ashok Leyland 155/6 in 22.1 ovs (Mohamed 81 n.o).

Under-16 tourney
Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation will conduct the India Cements 15th Dicky Super Trophy U-16 for academies and district teams from April 30-May 14 at its grounds. A total of eight teams (6 from the city and 2 from districts) will be participating in this tournament.The eight teams will be divided into two groups. Each team gets to play three matches (30 overs a-side basis). The top 2 teams from each group will play semifinals. The semifinals and final will be 50-over affairs.

Jesuraj scalps six
R Jesuraj’s six-wicket haul propelled Fine Star CA to a seven-wicket victory over MAS CC in their NCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship match on Sunday.I Division: MAS CC 79 in 25.3 ovs (R Jesuraj 6/30) lost to Fine Star CA 81/3 in 10.3 ovs; Parthasarathy MCC 247/6 in 45 ovs (Aditya Ganesh 59, A Harish 59) bt Ebenezer CA 186 in 39.2 ovs; Standard CC 193 in 41.2 ovs (R Nandagopal 47, A Veera Babu 5/32) bt Seshadhri MCC 118 in 27.5 ovs (S Arunachalam 3/26, P Saravanan 3/25). 
