Bad Knight for RCB sans AB de Villiers

Ashim Sunam

BENGALURU: AB de Villiers has been one of the star players in this IPL, scoring runs in style and playing a central role in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s twin wins so far. The South African has been a massive player for Virat Kohli’s unit, which can be understood from his total contribution to the team. Out of the Challengers’ total of 1081 runs in their first six clashes, the South African scored 280. With Kohli & Co playing host to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, the home team started on the back foot as De Villiers was ruled out due to viral fever.

It was a big miss considering that this clash was crucial for the hosts, which they eventually ended up losing by six wickets, courtesy an unbeaten 62 from Chris Lynn. The Chinnaswamy Men, after witnessing some below-par performances in all departments during their last few matches, made four changes to the side. Some were forced due to the South African’s absence. Without De Villiers in the fold, there was immense pressure on the batting front and especially on Kohli.

Challengers’ senior players had to stand up and make it count, and their openers — Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum — started on a bright note. The two batsmen were up for it, trying to shoulder responsibility and scoring at a decent rate in the first six overs, taking their team to a decent 40 without the loss of any wickets. However, it was the Kiwi who was keen to make his presence felt after being benched in their last three games.

McCullum did not get his act together in the first six overs, scoring just 13 from 15 balls. But he started to unfurl his range of shots from then on, before being sent back to the pavilion for a 28-ball 38. Things started looking even more difficult for Bangalore with Manan Vohra getting out for a golden duck. With their score reading 75/3, the pressure was solely on Kohli, who is known for relishing challenges and standing up when his team needs him most.

The righthander knew how crucial it was for him to be there till the end for Bangalore. He was intent on rotating the strike in his initial few balls, and struck his first four in the 12th over. That was Kohli taking responsibility, reflecting his determination to help Bangalore get to a good total. It was after the 13th over that the skipper began to open his shoulders against both spinners and pacers. Kohli made a crucial 65-run partnership with Mandeep Singh, which gave the fans something to cheer about. Mandeep fell on 19 to Russell. This was the second 50-plus stand in Bangalore’s innings.

Few balls after Mandeep was out, Kohli completed his fifty, and celebrated that with a six in the last ball of the 18th over. The captain could only score 11 runs in the last two overs, but ended on a high, hitting a maximum off the last ball of the innings, and carrying his team total to a respectable 175 runs. Despite Kohli playing a brilliant knock of a 44-ball 68, it was one of those innings where De Villiers was missed immensely, especially during the middle overs. This clash once again proved how dependent Bangalore are on Kohli and De Villiers for winning.