Chop and change policy leave Delhi facing identity crisis

PUNE: David Warner, AB de Villiers, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Imran Tahir and Kevin Pietersen. These are some of the names who have been an integral part of various IPL franchises, but these are also the names that Delhi Daredevils felt were not good enough for them and discarded over the past eight years. Add the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Shikhar Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ross Taylor, Quinton de Kock and even the decision to not go after a young Virat Kohli in the first ever auction – shortly after he won the U19 World Cup – and it has been a classic case of how not to do things.

Alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils have come nowhere near doing justice to the talent and resources they possess. While Bangalore have had a more or less settled side for at least two-three seasons, Delhi have been masters of chopping and changing. Add the numerous coaches – including World Cup-winning Gary Kirsten — they have employed and let go, the team logo that they changed midway and even switching to a blue kit from black, the words ‘continuation’ and ‘stability’ does not seem to be part of the dictionary.

It is in complete contrast to the side they will face next in Pune on Monday – Chennai Super Kings. In their eleventh IPL season, Delhi are still struggling for an identity. The latest crisis has been that of change in leadership as Gambhir – brought back to lead the side which has seldom had good captains – chose to step aside citing poor form. He left the responsibility to the young Shreyas Iyer. Prior to his elevation, Iyer’s only captaincy stint has been with the India A side, which also shows how the team lacks key figures in the thinktank.

Never mind that Iyer started his tenure with a resounding 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders the other night, it is a huge responsibility on a young player, who at 23, is knocking on the doors of the national team. To lead a settled team is a different story, but Iyer’s task is a lot more tougher. Of course, it is the players who shape the franchise, but if at all the Delhi management conducts a postmortem this season, they should recognise they are also a part of creating this mess in the first place.

Despite playing two seasons more than Chennai, Delhi’s number of wins is way behind that of the two-time champions. Prior to this season, CSK had won 79 of the 132 matches they played, while Delhi have won only 62 off 147, only one more than what Rajasthan Royals have managed, despite sitting out two seasons. Hemant Dua, the CEO of Delhi Daredevils, during Gambhir’s stepping-down press conference, spoke of how the latter had set an example by choosing to step down and lead from the front.

Perhaps, it would be in the good interest of the franchise if those in charge – Dua – too looked in the mirror. He was even asked if he would step aside, and his answer more or less summed up Daredevils. “Do you want me to submit my papers? I will do that and will you join in my place? We knew these questions would be brought up.

As journalists, you should, for once, respect when someone (Gambhir) takes a decision and give him the due credit rather than find stories around it, because that’s the problem with us,” he said. Never getting to the bottom of the problem has been Delhi’s foremost issue and it is the prime reason why they, despite possessing a balanced squad at the start of the season, have found ways to languish at the bottom. And this season, the story has been no different so far.