England elect to bat against India in first Test, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped

India included in-form KL Rahul in place of seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara, who is yet to score a fifty this season.

Players take their positions at the start of the first day of the first test cricket match between England and India | AP

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: England won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the opening Test of the five match series here today.

The visitors are going in with single spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin.

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt.), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

 

