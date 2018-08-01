England elect to bat against India in first Test, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: England won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the opening Test of the five match series here today.

India included in-form KL Rahul in place of seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara, who is yet to score a fifty this season.

The visitors are going in with single spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin.

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt.), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.