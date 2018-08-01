Home Sport Cricket

In Bhuvi’s absence, bowlers have tough challenge in store

India and England shared the honours in white-ball cricket with India clinching the shortest format and world’s best ODI side showed why they were rated so highly in the 50-over series.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Joe Root (left) and India captain Virat Kohli with the Specsavers Trophy ahead of the Test series on Tuesday | PTI

By Aakash Chopra
Express News Service

India and England shared the honours in white-ball cricket with India clinching the shortest format and world’s best ODI side showed why they were rated so highly in the 50-over series. Now, both teams are set to lock horns in a 5-Test series.

India is the number 1 Test side in the world but still have a lot to prove with regards to its overseas returns.

A slightly better preparation and better team selection (playing XI) could’ve allowed this team to create history in South Africa but since that didn’t happen, the focus is on this English summer. After all, the best side in the world should be good enough to win in all conditions. England, on the other hand, doesn’t lose a five-Test series at home that often but they do have a few of their own issues to address.

Who will partner Vijay?
He’s the kind of batsman you need to disrupt the proceedings — someone who has the ability to change the complexion of the game in a session or two. He’s done that many times over in Test cricket but, incidentally, it happened in the subcontinent. 

While he’s a certainty to play Tests in the subcontinent, it’s a different story overseas. Even though he starts every overseas series as the preferred opening partner of Vijay, it takes only a couple of failures for him to be ousted in the middle of the series.  It’s happened in South Africa, England and Australia.

After his returns in white ball cricket and a century against Afghanistan, he has, once ag­a­in, started the England tour as the preferred choice. But since he’s bagged a pair vs Essex, considering the way his fa­i­lures have been treated thus far, it might have already sown the seeds of doubt in team management’s minds.

Team India needs to make up its mind about Dhawan and his utility as a Test op­e­ner, for going round and round in circles isn’t’ helping him or the team. Not to forget that Rahul is presenting an equally, if not better, option for opening in Tests long term.

Absence of strike force
India fielded four fast bowlers against South Africa for the third Test of the series and, believe it or not, Umesh Yadav still didn’t feature in the XI. Now, he starts as one of the two straightforward choices along with Ishant Sharma. Injuries to Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah and loss of rhythm for Shami have made a significant dent in India’s st­r­iking ability with the fast bowlers.

Ideally, this should mean playing three fast bowlers, for you often try to make up for quality with quantity but the third choice seamer isn’t tempting enough to be fielded. It’ll be a toss up between Shami and Shardul, and both aren’t giving a lot of confidence at the moment.

Also, Bhuvneshwar’s presence made it easier for Kohli to field five bowlers, for you could expect  50+ runs between him and Ashwin. His absence would make the tail start right after Ashwin, who’ll be slated to bat at 7. It’ll be interesting to see how the team responds to this new challenge—may be, it’s time to field two spinners in England and hope that Hardik’s bowling abilities will make up for the lack of the 5th bowler.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India vs England India-England Test Birmingham test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century