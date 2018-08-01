Home Sport Cricket

India are only side which can beat England in England: Ravindra Jadeja

India could play two spinners in the game, making it a three-way fight between Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and the young Kuldeep Yadav.

Published: 01st August 2018 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (File | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja exuded confidence ahead of the series opener, saying India are the only side which can beat England in its own backyard.

"One good thing about Indian cricket is that we have options. Most of the international teams don't have bowling options left after retirement, but we have everything right now. We have a positive approach towards this series and we genuinely feel that we are the only side that can beat England in their own backyard," Jadeja told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"Anything can happen. Kuldeep has really been playing well," said Jadeja when asked about the possibility of India fielding two left-arm spinners.

India had lost a five-Test series 1-3 in England four years ago but has returned as a much wiser unit, feels Jadeja.

"Yes, we have more experienced players and most of our players have played a minimum of 25-30 Test matches. Experience is useful in Test Cricket. England have good fast bowlers who can exploit their home conditions.

"We also have some good bowlers, but during our 2014 tour, we didn't have enough experience. We were unaware of how the wicket would behave and how the weather will be. Now we are aware of the conditions and after so much experience in Test Cricket, I feel we can even dominate them," he said.

Asked about his altercation with England pacer James Anderson during the series opener in 2014, Jadeja said: "He is my friend now".

Ravindra Jadeja England vs India England vs India Test series

