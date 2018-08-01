Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand Cricket​ to host Indian men and women simultaneously

The men-in-blue team will play five ODIs and three T20Is while the women play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Published: 01st August 2018

Indian cricket team

The Virat Kohli-led side will start their campaign with the first ODI in Napier on January 23. (File | AP)

By IANS

WELLINGTON; New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced the itinerary for India's tour early next year, which will see both the men's and women's teams playing limited overs matches simultaneously.

According to a release from NZC, the men-in-blue team will play five ODIs and three T20Is while the women play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The T20Is will be double-headers, to be played on February 6, 8 and 10 in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton, respectively. Three of the men's ODIs will precede the women's 50-over games on the previous day.

The Virat Kohli-led side will start their campaign with the first ODI in Napier on January 23, followed by the second and third matches on January 26 and 28 at Tauranga.

Hamilton will host the fourth ODI on January 31 while the fifth ODI and the first T20I will be played here on February 3 and February 6.

Auckland and Hamilton will host the second and third T20Is on February 8 and 10, respectively.

Similarly, the Indian eves will clash with the White Ferns' in the first ODI in Napier on January 24, followed by the second ODI at Tauranga. The third and final 50-over match will be hosted at Hamilton.

Wellington will host the first T20I on February 6 while the second and third T20I will be played on February 8 and 10 at Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.

In a first in New Zealand's cricket history, the women's matches will be televised.

"It's exciting to have the India men's and women's team here. The men are currently ranked No.2 in ODIs and T20s and the women arrive as ICC Cricket World Cup finalists," NZC Chief Operating Officer Anthony Crummy said.

"All six of the White Ferns' (New Zealand Women) fixtures will be televised live for the first time in New Zealand history," he added.

