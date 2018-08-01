Home Sport Cricket

Smriti Mandhana continues rich run in England's Super League

Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten 43 off 27 balls, propelling Western Storm to a nine-wicket win over Southern Vipers.

Smriti Mandhana

Western Storm opener Smriti Mandhana (Photo | Western Storm Twitter)

By PTI

ARUNDEL: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive run in the Women's Cricket Super League with an unbeaten 43 off 27 balls, propelling Western Storm to a nine-wicket win over Southern Vipers here on Tuesday.

Vipers were 91 all out in 18.1 overs, a target West Storm raced to in 9.3 overs.

Mandhana was in ominous touch as she has been all through the tournament, having scored 48, 37 and a record-equalling 52 not out in the first three games.

Her unbeaten fifty in the previous game was enough to equal the record of the fastest half-century in the competition history.

The Indian shared an unbeaten 54-run stand alongside Rachel Priest of New Zealand to fashion an emphatic win for Western Storm.

