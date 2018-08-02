England all out for 287 against India in first Test

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India dismissed England for 287 in their first innings on the second day of the opening cricket Test at Edgbaston here today.

England were 285-9 at stumps at day one. Jimmy Anderson scored his first two runs and England's only runs from 285-9 overnight in the first over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a team-leading 4-62.

Overnight batsman Sam Curran (24) was dismissed this morning by Mohammed Shami.

Brief Score: England 1st innings: 287 allout in 89.4 overs (J Root 80; R Ashwin 4/62, M Shami 3/64).