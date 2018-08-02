Home Sport Cricket

India reach 76/3 at lunch against England in first Test

Captain Virat Kohli was batting on nine off 22 balls and Ajinkya Rahane on eight off 14 balls.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:50 PM

Curran

Teammates congratulate England's Sam Curran for the dismissal of India's Lokesh Rahul during the second day of the first Test | AP

By Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM: England swing bowler Sam Curran took three wickets in eight balls to leave India reeling on 76-3 at lunch on day two of the first test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

After quickly taking England's last wicket to dismiss the hosts for 287, India slumped from 50-0 to 59-3 as Curran trapped Murali Vijay for 22 then saw Lokesh Rahul on 4 drag a shot onto his stumps two balls later.

READ | England captain Joe Root says Virat Kohli's mic drop adds "spice" to series 

In his next over, Curran enticed an edge off opener Shikhar Dhawan (26), who was looking to drive a swinging ball, and Dawid Malan at second slip took the catch.

Viray Kohli was unbeaten on 9 and Ajinkya Rahane was 8 not out as they sought to repair the damage.

Curran had figures of 3-23 from six overs.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami took the last wicket to complete England's collapse from 216-3 to 287 all out and finish with bowling figures of 3-64. Curran nicked Shami outside off stump without adding to his overnight score of 24, leaving Jimmy Anderson on 2 not out.

Anderson scored his first runs — and England's only runs — from 285-9 overnight in the first over off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a team-leading 4-62.

Brief scores: England 287 all out in 89.4 overs (Root 80, Bairstow 70; Ashwin 4/62, Shami 3/64).
India 76/3 in 21 overs (Kohli batting 9, Dhawan 26; Curran 3/23).

 

Comments

