India reach 76/3 at lunch against England in first Test

By Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM: England swing bowler Sam Curran took three wickets in eight balls to leave India reeling on 76-3 at lunch on day two of the first test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

After quickly taking England's last wicket to dismiss the hosts for 287, India slumped from 50-0 to 59-3 as Curran trapped Murali Vijay for 22 then saw Lokesh Rahul on 4 drag a shot onto his stumps two balls later.

In his next over, Curran enticed an edge off opener Shikhar Dhawan (26), who was looking to drive a swinging ball, and Dawid Malan at second slip took the catch.

Viray Kohli was unbeaten on 9 and Ajinkya Rahane was 8 not out as they sought to repair the damage.

Curran had figures of 3-23 from six overs.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami took the last wicket to complete England's collapse from 216-3 to 287 all out and finish with bowling figures of 3-64. Curran nicked Shami outside off stump without adding to his overnight score of 24, leaving Jimmy Anderson on 2 not out.

Anderson scored his first runs — and England's only runs — from 285-9 overnight in the first over off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a team-leading 4-62.

Brief scores: England 287 all out in 89.4 overs (Root 80, Bairstow 70; Ashwin 4/62, Shami 3/64).

India 76/3 in 21 overs (Kohli batting 9, Dhawan 26; Curran 3/23).