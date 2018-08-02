Home Sport Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin says county stint and simplifying action helped against England

Ashwin said he worked hard on taking the pitch out of the equation and focussed on deceiving the batsman in the air.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin's spell was key for India in reducing England to 285 for nine on day one | AP

By PTI

 

BIRMINGHAM: Star of the first Test's first day, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says a stint in county cricket and tweaking his bowling action paid dividends.

Ashwin (4/60) registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as India reduced England to 285 for nine on day one yesterday.

"When I came here for county stint last year, first thing I realised is the speed with which the bowlers bowl here," Ashwin, who had played for county side Worcestershire, told BCCI.tv.

"The conditions here are extremely slow even on the first day. You can have bit of bounce but if the pace is not right then the batsman get a lot of time to play the same ball in the front and back foot, that is something I realised very quickly when I came here."

The 31-year-old Indian, who has taken 316 wickets from 58 Tests so far, had decided to work on his bowling action.

"Even in the last 12-18 months I spend a lot of time playing club cricket. I was working on simplifying my actions a bit and make sure I can get more body into the ball, try create something in the air and it worked really well," he said.

Ashwin said he worked hard on taking the pitch out of the equation and focussed on deceiving the batsman in the air.

"We have always spoken about taking the wicket out of the equation and especially with how good the wickets are, the modern day batsman actually enjoy playing in this wicket. I think to a larger extent that particular thing of doing something in the air is something I consciously worked on," he said.

"But what happens when you are trying to do that something in the air is that the body sometimes gives up, you are touch short or touch fuller. So in one of those pursuits, I thought simplifying my action was important.

"Because I went through a very good phase of bowling with that particular action and hence a lot of bad habits had crept in with my arms coming in, so those are the things I had to really work on against my own will." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India Ravichandran Ashwin England Test Series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century