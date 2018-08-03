Home Sport Cricket

India need to zero in on right men for slips: Mohammad Azharuddin

Though India’s fielding standards have improved by leaps and bounds over the years, slip-catching continues to be a problem.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though India’s fielding standards have improved by leaps and bounds over the years, slip-catching continues to be a problem.

India dropped some important catches during their Test series against South Africa earlier this year. They again shelled a couple on the first day of the first Test against England.

India’s record has been awful in the last few years. India have dropped 2.48 catches per Tests since they played against Proteas in 2013. Their success rate in slips against seamers is 67 per cent since 2014, which is only better than Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Practice holds the key when it comes to perfecting the difficult art of slip-catching, according to former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, one of the best slip fielders the world has seen.

“Standing for six hours in slip is not easy. You have to take a minimum of 50-60 catches in a day during practice to become a good slip fielder. Slip is a specialised position. Everybody cannot stand in slips, and that is what is happening with the Indian team. We need to identify players who wants to stay in the slips. They should be willing to practice hard to take catches in slips. Practice ma­kes you perfect,” said Azharuddin during the unveiling of Bijapur Bulls’ squad, a team in Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Positioning and balance are crucial in the slip cordon. For instance, when the ball is not carrying, the fielder has to stay low and change his position to catch the ball at a low height. “When you stand at the slips, you need to stay in the right position. Sometimes you stay back, sometimes you move up front. I think slip fielders have to learn from the wicketkeeper. Actually, as per where the keeper stands, the slip fielder has to adjust and stand, as the keeper can only tell you as to how the ball is behaving. At the end the of the day, slip fielders have to make themselves comfortable,” added Azhar.

